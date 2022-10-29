The burn ban in Cherokee County was officially lifted Friday, Oct. 28, by an order signed by Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis.
“Whereas the recent rains have reduced the risk of wildfire in Cherokee County and hazardous circumstances no longer exist, it is hereby ordered by the county judge of Cherokee County that the existing order prohibiting all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Cherokee County are lifted,” read the order.
This order does not apply to residents living within cities, who must comply with city ordinances regarding outdoor burning, some of which may require permits.
