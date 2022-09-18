The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.
Mayor Randy Gorham read a proclamation during the Sept. 13 city council meeting declaring Sept. 17 through 23 Constitution Week in Jacksonville. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis declared the same for Cherokee County.
The observance of Constitution Week was initiated by DAR in 1955, petitioning the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17 through 23 as an annual commemoration. A resolution instituting the observance was adopted Aug. 2, 1956 and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The purpose of the commemoration is three-fold, according to DAR. These purposes are:
• To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787;
• To remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and
• To emphasize the responsibility of U.S. citizens to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
“We are so proud DAR led the way in making Constitution Week an official commemoration and our members enthusiastically promote the celebration annually in communities across the country by erecting community displays, sponsoring municipal proclamations, ringing bells and staging programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance,” said Pamela Rouse Wright, DAR President General. “We encourage all citizens to join us in celebrating this powerful document that is so important to American history and to reflect on the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independence is eligible to join the DAR. Major Thaddeus Beall is the local chapter. For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or for local information, contact Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.
