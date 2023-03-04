A ceremony was hosted Thursday, March 2, on the Cherokee County courthouse lawn in observance of Texas Independence Day.
With rain earlier in the morning and threatening to return, there were only about two dozen who attend the event, held at the Veterans Memorial Gazebo. A variety of Texas flags decorated the lawn, including the Texas state flag, the Come and Take It flag, and the 1824 flag featuring the tricolors of the Mexican national flag and the year.
The ceremony began with a prayer voiced by Shelley “Shamrock” Cleaver and included a roll call of names of those from then Nacogdoches County, from which Cherokee County sprang, who fought and died at the Alamo. A second roll call of veterans who fought during the Texas Revolution and were buried in Cherokee and surrounding counties was also read.
Kenneth McClure, emcee for the event, listed a few of the major battles that led to Texas’ Independence before introducing the guest speaker. He noted that after a 13-day siege, the men who fought at the Alamo fell to overwhelming odds.
“Their courage and sacrifice gave General Sam Houston to recoup and assemble his Texas army and we then soundly defeated Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, in a route that lasted only 18 minutes.”
Many may recall that the battle cry at San Jacinto was, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!”
The guest speaker for the event was self-proclaimed history enthusiast Rodney Wallace, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
“Many ask why history is important to us,” Wallace said. “I would reply by quoting Sir Winston Churchill, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
On March 1, 1836, a convention was hastily assembled in a crude, wooden structure at Washington on the Brazos... After only one day of debate, a declaration of independence was drafted and, on March 2, 1832, all 59 delegates of that convention ratified the document with no debate and no amendments. If you look at the original draft, there are grammatical errors, there are punctuation errors. They ratified it as is and said, ‘Let’s go for it boys.’ Time was of the essence.”
He also spoke of the Battle of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto before concluding his remarks.
To conclude the ceremony, Virginia Goforth sang ‘Texas, Our Texas.’
