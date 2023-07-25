The Harrison Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, in a public meeting in Marshall Friday, named Cherokee County Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers as its interim chief appraiser effective immediately.
The action, taken by the board just days after the resignation of former HCAD chief appraiser Mark Alexander, enables Flowers to legally complete and deliver certified values to Harrison County taxing authorities before the July 25 deadline, as required by law.
“The July deadline is a major hurdle in the property tax process,” said Flowers.
He also stated that, in addition to certifying HCAD values, he has the responsibility of doing the same for his Cherokee County taxing units as well. Cherokee certifications were delivered to taxing units July 22. He now begins the process of completing and delivering Harrison values by July 25.
Not only are there concerns about certifying values in both appraisal districts, local chief appraisers and school officials face other challenges this year with the implementation of Senate Bill 2, which increased homeowner exemptions to $100,000.
“Software companies and chief appraisers across Texas are working diligently to deliver correct numbers to local schools according to guidelines set by the Texas Education Agency and the State Comptroller’s office.” Flowers said, “Those guidelines call for additional information to be submitted compared to previous years. This has put a strain on software vendors to provide new programming in order to comply.”
The status of Flowers as chief appraiser in Cherokee County while also holding the interim title in Harrison will continue for the month of August, enabling both districts to deliver certified values and tax transparency data required for taxing units to reach tax rate adoption.
“Certification and tax transparency information is the primary concern of all parties at this time,” Flowers said. “Any further issues relating to employment in either county beyond the month of August will be determined later next month.”
