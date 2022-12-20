Cherokee County Clerk Laverne Lust announced the clerk’s office has closed for Tuesday, Dec. 20, due to the death of a coworker.
“We all needed to be together as a family for a little bit,” Lusk said.
The office is expected to open tomorrow, although it may be 9 a.m. before they will be ready for business.
“Our plans are to do our best to be here tomorrow,” Lusk said,
For anyone with business at the clerk’s office, Lusk recommended calling before driving in to ensure the office is open.
“Keep us in your prayers,” she requested.
The clerk’s office is scheduled to close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, and remained closed until Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of Christmas.
