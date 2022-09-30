Cherokee County commissioners met in emergency session Friday morning, Sept. 30, determining conditions warranted reinstatement of a burn ban.
The adopted ban prohibits outdoor burning in the unincorporated area of the county. The order specifically states outdoor burning activities are not prohibited when related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission for firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; or harvesting of agricultural crops.
Violations of the burn ban are a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, according to the order.
The ban is in effect for 90 days, unless lifted by commissioners prior to that time.
