Cherokee County commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, to conduct a budget workshop and other business.
A preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 was presented to commissioners July 25 by County Auditor Steven Daughety. The overall proposed budget totals $33,086,051. A special session of the commissioners court was conducted Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the purpose of discussing the budget. Another budget workshop has been included on the Aug. 8 regular meeting agenda.
Additional items to be considered at Tuesday’s meeting are:
• possible authorization for the county auditor to issue a request for proposals for one motor grader for Precinct 4,
• continuation of county Specific incentive program for employees with additional requirements,
• a budget amendment for increase in General Fund Interest Income budget and to amend the budgets for certain general fund expense accounts where the actual expenses have exceeded 75% of the current budget as of June 30, 2023,
• imposition of optional fees for calendar year 2024, and
• the consent agenda, which includes line item transfers of funds; the internal auditor report, on volunteer fire departments with intergovernmental contracts with Cherokee County, dated Aug. 2, with regards to June 2023 questionnaire; the laying of utility lines in each district; and the payment of bills, payroll and the transfer of funds.
Commissioners court meetings are conducted in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
