The Cherokee County, Texas Democrats Club celebrated Black History Month with a presentation from guest speaker Dr. Richard Hackney Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hong Kong Buffet in Jacksonville.
The club meeting was opened at 6:30 p.m. by John Ross, president, who led in the Pledge of Allegiance and conducted a short business meeting. Afterwards, he introduced Hackney as the guest speaker, whose presentation focused on Black history in Cherokee County.
Hackney emphasized the importance of Black oral history in understanding the county’s entire history. He touched on slavery, education and healthcare, as well as other components in their historical significance to the county. Important Black influencers, past and present, were mentioned as making significant contributions to the county.
Dr. Hackney encouraged those seeking more information concerning Black History, as well as other county information, to contact or visit the Cherokee County Historical Commission located in Rusk. He also recommended the book “Plantation Life in Texas” by Elizabeth Silverthorne and suggested reading articles in the “Texas Informer” newspaper, published by Walter and Maxine Session, which can be found on-line.
The Cherokee County Democrats reportedly enjoyed, thanked and celebrated Black History Month with Dr. Hackney and his wife Theresa.
