The Cherokee County A&M Agrilife Extension Service is offering 4-H day camps to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. These camps have been organized by Extension Agent Kaitlyn Slover.
One such camp was conducted at the Texas A&M Forest Service in Jacksonville, where students were introduced to photography and plant identification. Ryan Jordan, or Ryan Jordan Photography, explained terms and offered tips on picture-taking. Extension Agent Kim Benton explained the rules of the Demonstration Garden kept by the Master Gardner's Association. A list of plants to identify was given to students, with Benton noting which ones could be found inside the garden.
Students were allowed to roam the garden, identifying plants and taking pictures of insects, moths and other small creatures.
This was the second camp conducted of the four being offered. There are still two remaining camps scheduled.
Students will learn about community service and archery Wednesday, July 27.
“Giving back to the communities that give so much to us is one of the most important things we can do,” Slover said.
Those who attend will assist with clean up work at the barn and learn about the shooting sport of archery. Lunch and games will be provided.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, participants will be learn about various livestock and horse projects, as well as the judging of livestock, horses and meat, through interactive games.
These camps will be conducted from 9 a.m. until noon at the County Show Barn, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville.
Approximately 25 to 30 students have attended each of the camps provided to date, but there is always room for more. In fact, the Cherokee County 4-H program is seeking additional youth to participate by promoting a 4-H, 4 More campaign.
“We are challenging each member, alumni and volunteer to reach out and invite four members to join 4-H,” Slover stated. “We have many new and exciting opportunities for all youth in Cherokee County.”
To register for one or both remaining day camps, or for more information about Cherokee County’s 4-H program, contact Slover by calling 903-683-5416 or by sending email to kaitlyn.slover@ag.tamu.edu.
For additional information, view the new Facebook page, Cherokee County 4-H. The page features upcoming project and club meetings, practices and member spotlights.
