The Cherokee County Federal Credit Union joined the Jacksonville Chamber and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 30.
The institution is a not-for-profit credit union that has provided financial services since March 1960, originally for employees of Rusk State Hospital. Membership was expanded to include all Cherokee County residents in March 2009.
The credit union is located at 144 N. Henderson Street in Rusk and can be reached by callinig 903-683-2527.
For more information about the Cherokee County Federal Credit Union, visit cherokeecountyfcu.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.