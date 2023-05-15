Two Cherokee County donors have pledged monetary premiums for the best project forms or record books in two 4-H Club Project areas according to the Cherokee County Genealogical Society. Current plans are to present premiums totaling $450.00 to winners at the annual Cherokee County 4-H Awards program usually held in late summer or early fall. The premium donations are designated for the Citizenship and Natural Resource Project areas.
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society voted last September to officially provide monetary awards/premiums to youth in the county for completing family and historical research and historical preservation projects, either individually or through youth organizations such as 4-H Club and scouting programs.
More recently, the Cates family of Alto has pledged monetary support for forestry project forms or record books in the county; first place $100.00, second place $75.00, third place $50.00. Dan Bradley Cates, aged 88, died unexpectedly April 21 of a massive heart attack. He was a professional forester for the U. S. Forest Service from 1960 to 1992 in Florida, Arkansas and then back to Crockett (1973-1992), not far from where he was born and reared, in the Cold Springs Community west of Alto.
Cates coached a 4-H forestry judging team for his sons, Daniel (Alto 1989) and David (Alto 1992). Both sons were outstanding 4-H Club members in Cherokee County. Both received Gold Star Awards, Houston Livestock Show 4-H Scholarships and attended the old National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago in Natural Resources Projects. David attended National 4-H Club Conference in Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Vivian Toole Cates was a 4-H Club Leader in Cherokee County for 12 years. Her name is listed on the Texas 4-H Club web page as a 1992 4-H Club Alumni Award Winner, having been an outstanding 4-H Club member in Brevard County, Florida.
Mr. and Mrs. Cates were long time members of both the Cherokee and Angelina County Genealogical Societies. She currently serves as Regent of the Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in Jacksonville, is a member of the Henry C. Hancock 2364 United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter in Nacogdoches, and is 1st Vice President -Program Chairman/Publicity/Special Projects for the Cherokee County Genealogical Society and past president and past vice-president of the Angelina County Genealogical Society.
Cherokee County 4-H Club Agent Kaitlyn Stover said that the project areas had recently been changed. Genealogy and historical preservation activities would now be under Citizenship. Forestry is now under Natural Resources. For donation purposes, the Angelina County Genealogical Society, the Cherokee County 4-H Club Volunteer Leaders Association and the Cherokee County Genealogical Society are 501(3)C non-profits.
The basic standards for a genealogical research project that would qualify for this award can be found on the Texas State Genealogical Society web page. The information for Writing Awards can be found under the programs tab by using the Awards & Grants link.
Interested youth will be given the opportunity to speak about their research at a CCGS meeting and to have their research considered for publication in the society’s quarterly magazine, “TREE TALK.”
The CCGS members can also organize special workshops and individual help for youth participating in the project.
Any Cherokee County youth who completes a genealogy project, as outlined by the Texas State Genealogical Society, will receive a one-year complimentary membership in the Cherokee County, Texas, Genealogical Society. Premiums will be awarded by the CCGS for first through third place project forms or record books based on the recommendations of the regular 4-H project form and record book judging committee.
Upon approval of their application to the CCGS for a letter of recommendation, the individual 4-H Club member could enter the Texas State Genealogical Society Student Writing contest. The deadline for entering that contest is September 15, 2023. If the recommended 4-H Club Member places in the TSGS contest, the CCGS will match their award.
The CCGS will recommend up to nine youth to the TSGS contest in three ages groups. Each age group offers first, second and third places for $100.00, $75.00 and $50.00.
The CCGS meets at 3 p.m. the second Monday of the month, September through May, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two-person household.
For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society call 903-586-0135 or send e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or find the organization on Facebook. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
