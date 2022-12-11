The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting.
The December program will be the always popular “Show and Tell.” While emphasis will be on family photographs and photography, any genealogy or family history topic is welcome to be presented, according to CCGS officers.
A special invitation has been extended to area youth to come after school and share their photography projects. Youth and/or youth leaders are being asked to contact the CCGS ahead of time, if possible, to make arrangements to participate immediately after their school day.
At their September meeting, the CCGS voted to officially provide unspecified matching monetary awards to youth in the county for completing family and historical related research projects either individually or through youth organizations such as 4-H Club and Scouting badges and projects. The standards for such projects can be found on the Texas State Genealogical Society Web page. Click on Awards & Grants under the Programs tab, then choose the Writing Awards link. The iinformation for Student Projects is Category VIII. Interested youth will be given the opportunity to speak about their research at a CCGS meeting and to have their research project considered for publication in the society’s quarterly magazine, “Tree Talk.”
For more information about the CCGS Youth Awards project and/or participation in the December CCGS meeting, or any other CCGS meeting, contact CCGS 1st Vice-President, Program Chairman & Special Projects, Vivian Cates of Alto at 936-858-3801.
For more information about the new CCGS youth awards program and the Dec. 12 CCGS meeting contact the CCGS by calling 903-586-0135 or by sending email to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The CCGS Web page is Cherokeecountygenealogy.com and the organization can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/CherokeeCGS. The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two-person household.
