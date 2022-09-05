The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. This is a new time of day for meetings. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by CCGS Secretary-Treasurer Helen Marable of Jacksonville. Marable will be providing more details about her recent trip to Germany to meet long lost relatives there, who contacted her after a match was found through a DNA test.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two-person household.
For information about the CCGS, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS. For additional information, call 903-586-0135 or e-mail ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
