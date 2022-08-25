A Cherokee County man was arrested Tuesday evening, Aug. 23, following a SWAT operation in the 500 block of CR 3301 in Jacksonville.
Justin Odell Ray, 32, of Rusk, the subject of a parole violation warrant, attempted to run, but was quickly caught by law enforcement, according to a statement by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reportedly in possession of drugs and ammunition at the time of his arrest.
The Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department assisted members of the CCSO.
The sheriff’s department outlined its previous encounters with Ray in a social media post.
On March 29, while on parole, he was arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Ray bonded out of the Cherokee County Jail before the Texas Pardon and Parole Board had issued a warrant.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop him in a vehicle June 2, which resulted in a high speed chase in Jacksonville involving several law enforcement agencies. Ray reportedly ran from the vehicle and unlawfully entered several homes in his attempt to evade law enforcement, but was ultimately apprehended and booked into the Cherokee County Jail.
A second parole violation warrant was issued Aug. 19 and on Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office received a report stating he had held a family at gunpoint and threatened them.
A civilian complaint was awaiting witness signatures at the Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Ray faces multiple charges from various dates including:
Aug. 23:
• Possession of a controlled substance
• Burglary of a habitation
• Evading arrest and detention with a vehicle
June 2:
• Evading arrest and detention with a vehicle
• Evading arrest and detention
• Assault
• Parole violation (same charges as Aug. 23)
• Release of surety – manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance
March 29: Manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.