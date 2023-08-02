UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is seeking Brandon Dale Fagan, 22, as a person of interest in the homicide investigation begun earlier today. Fagan is described as a White male, standing 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to be on foot in the Mt. Selman area.
Anyone seeing Fagan should contact the sheriff's office at 903-683-2271 or call 911.
_____
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after receiving a report of a body found on CR 3429.
Approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a body found near Mt. Selman, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. After arriving on scene, officials determined it to be a case of homicide.
The victim is a white male in his mid-50s, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Although no arrest has been made at this time, Dickson said his department is following leads and seeking a person of interest, whom he declined to name at this time.
The Texas Rangers were contacted to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.