Cherokee County Public Health Department is hosting Boo To The Flu from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29. The event will be held in the parking lot of the John Alexander Gym, located at 811 Farnsworth St. in Jacksonville.
“Boo To The Flu” will be fun for the whole family, plus you can get your flu shot before flu season gets bad,” said organizer Lourdes Camacho of Cherokee County Public Health Department. “We have partnered with many local organizations to be able to not only give out flu shots, but to provide games, treats and fun activities for kids, free tacos, music and more.”
Cherokee County Public Health will provide flu shots for anyone six months and older for a charge of $10. Children with Medicaid or CHIP or adults with Medicare part B will not be charged but must show their CHIP or Medicare part B cards.
Organizations providing generous donations to assist with making Boo To The Flu possible are Super Gallo Mercado, Woodman Life Insurance, Farmers Insurance, Austin Bank, Bobby’s Tires, Hitt the Books, Texas Farm Bureau, Chick-Fil-A, Sadler’s, State Farm Insurance, Jersey Mike’s, Texas National Bank, Altman’s Plant Farm, Walmart, Kiwanis, Hope, Whataburger and Forest and Rita Dyess. Tacos partially sponsor and prepared by Tacos El Chicharito. Location provided by JISD.
Organizations participating in the event are Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, Jacksonville Police Department and Citizen’s Police Academy, Oncor, WIC and Texas AHEC East.
Also helping with the event are Jacksonville High School Key Club and HOSA students, Kingdom Christian Center, Cornerstone Baptist Church, First Assembly of God and People’s Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.