2023 Officers.jpg

2023 officers of the Cherokee County Republican Women Club are (from left) Kim Felt, president; Janet Stanovich, vice president; Karen Morris, treasurer/PAC; and Alison Dotson, secretary.

 Courtesy photo

The Cherokee County Republican Women announced the 2023 slate of officers, who were inducted by Judge Janice Stone during the club’s January meeting. These included Kim Felt, President; Janet Stanovich, Vice President; Karen Morris, Treasurer/PAC and Alison Dotson, Secretary.

The guest speaker at that meeting was Rhonda Edwards, director at Living Alternatives. The club will be collecting baby item donations for Living Alternatives at the February and March meetings, as a community outreach project. Needed items include newborn sleepers with feet, bottles (Parents Choice brand), burp cloths, wipes, bottle brushes, baby bath and wash cloths.

The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Woodmen of the World, 1800 College Ave. in Jacksonville. Jonathan Richey, Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney, is the scheduled speaker.

For more information, visit the Cherokee County Republican Women - Texas Facebook page or contact Kim Felt at kimfelt94@gmail.com or 903-268-1598.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you