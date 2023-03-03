The Cherokee County Republican Women heard from Assistant District Attorney Johnathan Richey at the Feb. 27 meeting. Richey spoke before the 32 attendees, including members and guests, about how felony cases are processed.
CCRW is gathering baby items for Living Alternatives as the club’s Spring Community Project. The items, such as Parents Choice brand bottles, bottle brushes, burp cloths, wipes, baby bath and wash cloths, will be collected throughout March to be delivered in April.
The next CCRW meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at the Woodman building, 1800 College Street. For more information, contact Club President Kim Felt by sending email to kimfelt94@gmail.com or by calling 903-268-1598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.