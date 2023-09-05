The Cherokee County Republican Women will host a Loved Bible Project workshop from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 23. The group will prepare Bibles to be presented to Living Alternatives, which will give the Bibles to the women they serve.
The workshop will be conducted at the Jacksonville Chamber office, 307 E. Commerce, and participants are asked to use the rear entrance. Those wishing to attend the workshop need to reserve a spot by sending a text to CCRW President Kim Felt at 903-268-1598, as space is limited. Anyone who would like to drop off a Bible is welcome to do so.
CCRW chooses to support a non-profit organization each year through some practical means and selected Living Alternatives for the current year. The group has decided to host the upcoming workshop to provide Bibles with highlighted scriptures and notes, in addition to the supplies they’ve been collecting for newborns and moms. CCRW had the loved-on Bibles approved by Rhonda Edwards, director of Living Alternatives, prior to scheduling the workshop, according to Connie Davis.
Davis, Church Liaison Representative for The Loved Bible Project, said there are several church members who are her friends and are also involved with CCRW. At some point, one of them mentioned it would be nice if they could provide the loved-on Bibles for Living Alternatives. Edwards wasn’t certain what the loved-on Bibles were.
“I happened to be there that night Edwards was a guest speaker and had the opportunity to explain to her what it meant and to show her what it meant, and she was like, ‘Yes!’” Davis said.
The Loved Bible Project is about helping ordinary people make disciples through the use of the Bible. This is accomplished through a five step process: prepare your heart, gather supplies, highlight and add notes, give it away and invest and invite.
At the workshop, workbooks will be provided that lists the scriptures to be highlighted.
“This will get the basics. It will get the important parts. It will get the highlights for the young ladies that are going to be receiving these,” Davis said. “When the person who’s loving on the Bible, finishes that approximately 2 ½ hours, they’ll also have the basics, but they’ll also know how to continue on through the workbook for their enjoyment or to pass it on.”
Participants are asked to prepare their hearts through prayer. Supplies include a Bible, pen, highlighter and sticky notes. The supplies will be provided at the Sept. 23 workshop. In this case, the Bibles will be given away to Living Alternatives. Finally, participants are asked to invest in others and invite them into their lives.
Davis conducts these types of workshops for a variety of groups for various recipients, including Bibles that were given to Hwy 69 Mission.
“When we teach you how to use this resource, we may only go through two or three different topics, but you’ll be able to take that same design, because all of them are designed the same way, and you’ll be able to carry on if you want to.”
She says the resources available at LovedBibleProject.com allow for the loved-on Bibles to be tailored for specific groups or individuals who will receive the Bibles.
Davis has been involved in the Loved Bible Project for two-and-a-half years and said Fellowship Bible Church, where she is a member, has been very supportive.
“The leadership of our church has allowed me to make all these workbooks when I have a workshop,” she said. “They allow me to make all these copies for free and then these copies stay with the people who have loved on a Bible for me.”
The church also prays for Davis’ ministry, spotlight her efforts during their summer missions months and a group of the women help complete Bibles for giving away.
“Ultimately, I don’t want everybody to have to wait on me,” Davis said. “I want other people to know how to go out and do this.”
Davis’ passion for The Loved Bible Project comes from her own experience and her desire to help others better understand the message of the Bible.
“I didn’t discover God, and his good gift, until I was probably about 38 years old,” she said. “I don’t want people to wait that long to find out how good God is. I had always heard my entire life that the Bible was archaic and old and it had no relevance to today. When I started going to a church that taught the bible and helped me understand the bible, I realized how significant it was for living. It changed my life in every single way.”
