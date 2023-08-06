Note: this article is based on an interview conducted in 2015 by Deborah Burkett and included in her book, “East Texas Piney Woods Spunky Women.”
During the years leading up to World War II, many in rural America were looking for employment. Even though the Great Depression was officially over, families were still struggling. Eula Musick and her husband, Addis, left Cherokee County and moved out of state, searching for a better life. Their quest would eventually take them to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where they would find themselves living and working in one of the most secret communities ever established.
Eula Musick, born in Cherokee County and married at age 19, is an example of an everyday individual who filled the many regular jobs at Los Alamos, ensuring the success of the Manhattan Project.
Lavonne Musick Sosebee of Waco shared the details about her mother, Eula’s life.
“Mother worked as a file clerk/secretary in the same office as Robert Oppenheimer, the famous scientist, I went to school with many of the scientists’ kids. I realized later what historic times we found ourselves in,” Sosebee said.
Eula L. Musick’s Atomic Energy Commission identification card is included with this article, showing she worked in the Los Alamos Field Office; her date of birth 12-9-01; eyes gray; and weight, 140.” It’s dated 1954. Eula would work on “the Hill” for a number of years.
“Mother and daddy tried to make a living in East Texas but couldn’t,” Sosebee said. “We moved around a lot; lived in Portland, Oregon, for about a year while dad worked in a shipyard; mother worked in the shipyard too. Then dad worked in Houston. Later he went to New Mexico and found work as a sheet metal worker, and mother and I joined him there.”
Eula and her husband, Addis, were both born in Cherokee County, and married Dec. 27, 1919.
“As a young girl I remember hard times in East Texas,” Sosebee said. “Never had a new dress because mother always cut the skirt off my sisters’ dresses and that’s what I wore. My brother A.L., and sisters, Jeanette and Metha, were already married and gone from home, so it was just me, mother and dad who moved from place to place and eventually lived at Los Alamos.”
The location for the Los Alamos endeavor was selected based upon scientist Robert Oppenheimer's recommendation. The site had been an elite preparatory school for boys located on the Los Alamos Ranch, which occupied a large portion of the Pajarito Plateau. The school for boys operated until the U.S. government asked them to vacate the premises. Officials felt the Ranch School buildings would supply adequate housing for the estimated 30 scientists who would work on the project, not realizing at the time the compound would grow to more than 6,000 residents during the war, causing housing and water shortages.
Sosebee said they first lived in a government-owned trailer at Los Alamos and then moved into a government house on “the Hill.” Private and government-owned trailers were rented for $28 a month and were situated on the eastern edge of Los Alamos.
The first resident dentist arrived in 1944 and a project hospital was established the same year. Because secrecy at Los Alamos was paramount, it was referred to as "Site Y" or "the Hill.” Birth certificates of babies born in Los Alamos during the war listed their place of birth as P.O. Box 1663 in Santa Fe.
The previous boys’ school had a trading post which carried staples and supplies for the boys. During the Manhattan Project, the structure functioned as the Post Exchange. Residents could buy such things as beer, ice cream and cigarettes.
“We have a picture of the PX with my brother A.L. and his wife, Pearl, standing out front,” Sosebee said. “After A.L. got out of the Navy, he worked on “the Hill” and his two oldest children were born at Los Alamos; Gary in 1946 and Becky in 1953. Their last child, Craig, was born, 1956, in Beaumont.”
Sosebee graduated high school in 1947 on “the Hill.”
“Due to paper shortages the school newspaper, The Hilltop Echo, dated June 5, 1947, functioned as our yearbook,” she said. “I have the paper and as you can see our photos and names are printed on a full page in the paper. My classmates were Al Driggs, Charlotte Gilmore, Anita Luttrell, Virginia Minderman, Jo Ann Peters, Mary Alice Elkin, Margaret Hoff, Tessie Marchi, Don Monk, Bill Schultz, Eugene Erne, Alfred Jarman, Richard Manganella, Gordon Wegner, Bob Foley, Mildred Leverett, Gilbert Martinez, Max Newman and Betty Ann Williamson.”
The classes of Los Alamos High School grew over the years. The class of ’44 had two members, the class of ‘45 increased by one, with my class in ‘47 having a total of 20.”
After graduation, she met and married Bob Sosebee, a military GI who worked military security on “the Hill” in Los Alamos.
