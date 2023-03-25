“The more they work together, the happier they’ll be.”
This take on that old song seems fitting to describe the upcoming Community Resource Round-Up Fair and Presentation set to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 15 at Rusk Civic Center.
The event will be an opportunity for numerous nonprofits to showcase ways they can help the student population of Cherokee County.
The brainchild of Rusk ISD District Parent and Family Liaison Laeil Pepin, the event was initially intended to highlight Rusk businesses and resources that serve the Rusk school district, but that changed after Pepin talked with Becky Derrington of Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“I called Becky to ask her if CASA would want to participate, but she told me she was already committed to a similar event in Jacksonville. I asked her if she could share (details of) the event, and she told me it was being sponsored by Annie’s Closet,” Pepin said.
Annie’s Closet is an organization housed at Beall Chapel Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and exists to provide emergency items for children being placed in foster care. Rhonda Brown, who is coordinator with her husband, Larry Brown, had contacted several agencies with the idea of sponsoring an event similar to the one planned for Rusk.
“We decided to put the two events together in one place. It escalated into the large group now scheduled,” Pepin said. “We didn’t want it to be in a school setting; we wanted it to be a community function, so that families would be more comfortable in an open setting and we could have a better outreach for families.”
Some of the other planners for the large event include Krista McNew, ESL Coordinator for Rusk ISD; Joseph Pino, Region 7 Parent Liaison for Emergent Bilingual Students; Tonya Fuller, Child Protective Services; Rhonda and Larry Brown, Annie’s Closet; Robert Simpson, pastor, Beall Chapel Baptist Church; and Becky Derrington, CASA, as well as others.
Numerous agencies have opted to participate in the event, with 30-35 vendors already on board.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department will cook and serve 350 hamburgers and hot dogs, and a fashion show sponsored by GOOD SAMARITAN PANTRY in Rusk will finalize the day, with models from the CTE classes at RHS sporting clothing items from Good Samaritan.
“Pastor Simpson will welcome attendees at 9 am, to open the event. We will have presentations from 9 until 10, compliments of Annie’s Closet and CASA, and Methodist Children’s Home, and then the booths will open at 10,” Pepin said.
From 11 am until 11:30, Spanish-language attendees will be able to listen to a special emergent bilingual presentation, including one on online safety and access.
“And, we are encouraging each booth to have someone volunteering who can interpret the information being presented,” said McNew.
The RISD ESL Coordinator said event planners are intentional in their effort to include the Spanish-speaking population.
“We are trying to be more culturally inclusive,” she said, “by bringing the community together to share resources with the parents that will enable them to better equip their students.”
Pepin said that many area entities will also be involved in the day’s events.
“Local businesses have donated a bounce house and food items; we have a disc jockey (Chad Griffin); local churches will provide fun booths, such as face painting, etc.,” she said.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will cook and serve 350 hamburgers and hot dogs, and a drawing for door prizes will be offered at the close of the event.
Informational booths will be scattered throughout the building, including the health department, insurance agencies, library, emergency management, DA liaison, veterinarian services, mental health (Rusk State Hospital), Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Lice Center, Hope Center, Texas Workforce Solutions, hospital and clinic representatives, Highway 69 Mission, WIC, several service clubs and several churches, as well as numerous others.
Additionally, although representatives from some agencies will not be able to attend the event, they have nevertheless provided information for display.
Rhonda Brown with Annie’s Closet says the event will help to bring awareness of the foster and kinship community.
“When we initially planned our event at Beall Chapel Baptist Church, we wanted to focus on families in crisis, families in need, kinship placement, and to hopefully get people interested in fostering. After being contacted about the plans for this larger event, we were happy to join forces to serve an even larger segment of families,” she said.
Brown emphasized that she hopes many area churches will also promote the event that benefits children and families.
Becky Derrington, casework supervisor with CASA, said her agency is happy to be an integral part of the community fair.
“CASA of Trinity Valley, Cherokee County is very excited to join with Rusk ISD and Annie's Closet, in our first Cherokee County Resource Round Up.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone in Cherokee County to come out and see some of the great resources we have available to serve families.
“Have you ever thought of being a foster parent? Would you like more info about becoming a Volunteer for CASA? Have you ever got to share a burger with our Sheriff, that he cooked himself? Well, come out to the Rusk Civic Center on April 15, 2023 from 9-1,” she said.
For more information about the event, those interested may contact Laeil Pepin at Rusk ISD, 903-683-5592, ext. 1030; Becky Derrington at 903-721-4331; or Rhonda Brown at 903-854-4614.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.