UPDATE: 6:50 a.m.
The Jacksonville and Troup ISDs have closed schools for today, Feb. 1.
The New Summerfield Independent School District has announced regular class times will be in effect Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Jacksonville ISD announced a delayed start to the school day Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The beginning of the school day for each campus, along with drop off times are:
• Elementary: 9:40 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:15 a.m.
• Nichols Intermediate: 9:35 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:10 a.m.
• Jacksonville Middle School: 9:50 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:10 a.m.
• Jacksonville High School: 10:15 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:45 a.m.
• Compass/Empowerment: 10:15 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Rusk ISD announced classes will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buses will run two hours later than their regular times.
“We want to err on the side of caution,” read a statement from Superintendent Grey Burton.
Troup ISD and Alto ISD have also announced a 10 a.m. start for classes on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with buses running two hours later than normal.
Bullard ISD and The Brook Hill School have each announced school closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
