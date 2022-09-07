Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary met on July 12 in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. A delicious meal was served at 6:00 p.m. and enjoyed by all attending.
After the meal, President Cindy Allen called the meeting to order. The WMA motto was recited and Second Vice President Nancy Washburn read scripture, Psalm 135. Opening prayer was led by Rosemary Hallum. Sarah Spunaugle welcomed all to First Baptist Church.
Carol Murph led the congregation in singing “America,” with Loretta Stephens accompanying at the piano. After prayer by Cindy Allen, an offering was taken up. The roll call of ladies, visitors and ministers was conducted by Secretary/Treasurer Lugene Sims.
A special in song, “Who Am I,” was sung by Loretta Stephens. Betty Hensley of First Baptist introduced the speaker.
Mrs. Johnnie Ross of the Latch Missionary Baptist Church, Latch, Texas, spoke on the subject of “The Shadowing of Christ in the Old Testament.” Jesus didn’t just suddenly appear in Matthew. In the Old Testament, God presented us with shadows or the essence of a Son, and she used scripture references to show how Jesus was foreshadowed in the Old Testament. We never see portraits or the full image of Jesus until the New Testament.
An appreciation token of the Cherokee District WMA was presented to Mrs. Ross for her program.
The Cherokee District WMA business was then attended to. The minutes from the April 12, 2022 meeting at Sardis were reviewed by all. Motion was made to accept, seconded and approved by the messengers of each church. The report of income and expenses was given by Lugene Sims; motion made to accept, seconded, and approved by the voting messengers.
The nominees for office were presented as follows:
President-Cindy Allen
Vice President-Nancy Washburn
Secretary/Treasurer-Lugene Sims
Pianist-Eloise Thomas
Historian-Alicia Johnson
Prayer Chairman-Alicia Johnson
A motion was made to accept these nominees, seconded and the messengers all approved them.
In planning the schedule of meetings for the upcoming year, the dates and churches were listed:
October 2022 – FBC, Maydelle; partner, Cornerstone
January 2023 – Afton Grove; partner, FBC, Jacksonville
April 2023 – Cornerstone, partner, FBC, Maydelle
July 2023 – Enterprise; partner, Sardis
First Baptist Church, Maydelle, will host the Sunday, October 9 meeting at 2:30 p.m.
There was a discussion of the attendance banner becoming a memory due to several auxiliaries/members with health issues not able to attend the district meetings. A motion was made, seconded, approved by the messengers and the keeper of the banner will be the WMA of Afton Grove Baptist Church who had the most in tonight’s attendance.
Felicia Mayo of Afton Grove’s WMA extended words of appreciation for the hospitality and warm welcome given by FBC, Jacksonville. Prayer requests were spoken and prayer given by the Prayer Chairman Alicia Johnson. President Cindy adjourned the meeting.
