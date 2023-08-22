Recently established Cherokee Guns N Ammo joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 17.
Jason and Tamara Samford, of New Summerfield, and Justin Shugart, of Mixon, are co-owners of Cherokee Guns N Ammo, in operation for four months.
The Christian and family-based business is a supporting partner of Ducks Unlimited. Cherokee Guns and Ammo specialize in serving everyday carry, home defense and hunting needs. They offer a prepaid service for those requiring a federal firearms licensee for shipping.
Gift cards are also available.
The young business is currently planning for future expansion.
Cherokee Guns N Ammo is located at 1808 S. Jackson St. and can be reached by calling 903-339-1102 or by sending email to SalesCherokeeGNA@outlook.com.
For more information, find Cherokee Guns N Ammo on Facebook.
