The Children’s Christmas Tree is seeking volunteers to serve as bell ringers and generous residents to help support their program. The Children’s Christmas Tree is an organization that has, since 1982, provided Christmas gifts to children in families, located within the Jacksonville school district, who need assistance.
Volunteers are needed to be Salvation Army bell ringers in two-hour shifts, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday of December, according to Children’s Christmas Tree program organizer Janet McDaniel. The bell ringers will work in pairs, collecting donations at both entries at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson.
The Salvation Army presents a check to the Children’s Christmas Tree each year. These funds help purchase bicycles, which McDaniel says is the most often requested item.
Those willing to volunteer can do so by sending a message to the non-profit at facebook.com/CCTJacksonville or by contacting Melody at 903-284-0010.
The trees with ornaments listing children’s requests have been placed at Super 1 Foods, Factory Connection, Hibbett Sports, as well as the lobbies of Austin, Southside, Prosperity and Texas National Banks. Sponsors are needed for approximately 200 children this year.
Those able to sponsor gifts are asked to return the items in a single bag or box per child. Sponsors ar not required to wrap the gifts. The deadline for returning donation, to the location where the ornament was obtained, is Dec. 15. The organization will retrieve the donated items from each location on that date.
Those who would like to assist, but haven’t the time to shop, may make a donation to the 501(3)(c) nonprofit at Austin Bank, where the Children’s Christmas Tree has an account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.