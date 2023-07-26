Chili’s was designated a Business Express by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. Business Express members are chamber members who are in good standing which the chamber chooses to spotlight.
Chili’s, a family-friendly chain, serving Tex-Mex and American fare, is located at 1225 S. Jackson in Jacksonville. The restaurant received the Business Express distinction for the month of June.
Members of the chamber joined restaurant employees for a photo Tuesday afternoon, July 25.
For a menu, online ordering or other information about Chili’s, visit chilis.com/locations/us/texas/jacksonville.
For information about the Rusk Chamber, visit ruskchamber.com or follow the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
