Whenever you become involved in a transaction whose subject matter you are not familiar with, it is of the utmost importance that you deal with individuals who are skilled in the subject matter and who realize and appreciate their obligation to you. All the homes I ever bought were purchased before I got into the real estate business. Now that I know real estate, I know that there are things I could have and should have done differently.
Let’s talk about buying a home. If you are looking for a home in a market that you are not familiar with, and that could be the very market you live in, you need to engage an agent who is willing to represent your best interests in terms of what to offer and any other strategies that should be used during your search. Even though Texas law allows an agent who has a listing you want to see to work with you, you are better off engaging an agent who works with another brokerage, because that agent only needs to look out for your interest and not the seller’s; he/she has a fiduciary obligation to only you. If the agent representing you is doing his/her job, he will do a proper market research and suggest an appropriate price to offer. An appropriate price is essentially based on market circumstances. In a hot market, homes will be more likely to sell for full price or even more. That happened quite frequently, in Jacksonville, over the past two years. If a property has multiple prospects, it will often sell for more than list price. If you tell an agent what you would like to offer and the agent thinks your offer is not high enough, he/she should tell you. If he/she thinks your offering too much, he/she should also tell you.
Example: In 1998, a buyer client had an interest in a shuttered retail store, in Jacksonville. It had been on the market for a few years and was priced at $250,000.00 at the time my client was looking at it. He told me he was going to offer $210,000.00. My reaction: “Greg, it’s been on the market a long time. Let’s offer $190,000.00.” Guess what he got it for. $210,000.00. He probably would not have gotten it for that price if he’d offered the $210,000.00. My advice cost me $600.00 in commission earnings, but my obligation was to him and not to me.
It is also important that your buyer’s agent advise you regarding the various kinds of due diligence that are necessary to assist in making a purchase decision. If you are obtaining financing the agent should review with you the various kinds of financing options available to you and what the pros and cons of different lenders are. For example, local lenders typically have lower closing costs than out-of-area lenders and mortgage brokers; however out-of-area lenders will typically have lower interest rates. A competent agent will be able to review the pros and cons with you in detail.
Another aspect of the purchase process is making sure that you are intimately familiar with the condition of the property you want to buy. Nowadays, purchasers typically will have a home inspected in order to determine if there are significant repair issues that could significantly add to the cost of acquiring the home. Many years ago, an agent had to practically beat me over the head to get me to have the furnace in a home we were buying inspected. Good for him! I had it inspected. It was February and it had a cracked heat exchanger and was emitting carbon monoxide. Could someone have died? Of course! The seller also gave me credit for a replacement HVAC unit.
The moral of the story is this: Make sure that you engage an agent who is straight forward with you when it comes to pricing a home you are selling or buying and who is not just trying to make a buck. He or she should be able to show you recent sales that support the price that is being recommended. Furthermore, make sure that the agent represents your best interests at all times and that he or she never devolves into just a go-between, between you and a prospective purchaser or seller. An agent’s job is to always do the best for you and not for him or herself. I have just scratched the surface on this subject. More in the future.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 33 years in the business.
