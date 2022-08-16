Christmas in July, a donation drive, is conducted annually to stock the Cherokee County Rainbow Room, a supply room utilized by child protective service workers on behalf of foster care children.
This year’s drive provided the Rainbow Room with clothing, diapers, daily care items and financial assistance to the budget of the Cherokee County Family Service Board budget, which oversees the Rainbow Room.
“The Cherokee County Family Service Board sends grateful thanks to all who donated to make this project a success,” stated Shirley Reece, board member and Rainbow Room organizer. “We are grateful and blessed.”
The Parker family, Diki, Jerry and Cristin, initially organized the Christmas in July drive and have been involved since instituting the program several years ago.
Cherokee County libraries serve as donation collection sites. The service board extended thanks to Terri McDonald at Stella Hill Memorial Library in Alto, Christine Camplain with the Singletary Memorial Library in Rusk and Trina Stidham of the Jacksonville Public Library, as well as Kathy Davis, of the Alto Economic Development Corporation, who also collected items for the Rainbow Room.
The collection efforts for the recent drive began very slowly, according to Diki Parker.
“I thought, well, people are just not able to contribute,” Parker said. “We haven’t done this in a couple of years; they’ve forgotten about us.”
When she traveled to the Alto library to pick up the donations, there were only two bags hanging on the donation tree. However, the woman who assisted her unlocked a storeroom where there were several bags. Parker was also instructed to visit the Alto Economic Development Office. There, she received many more donations.
“So, I go to pick it up and this is all sitting there in the office and it’s like its own little Christmas, in August,” Parker said. “It just amazes me, the generosity of people in this county.”
The majority of donations came from Jacksonville, but the Parkers and Reece were pleasantly surprised at the donations coming out of Alto.
“Our Family Service Board is very fortunate to have the compassionate caring support from those who contributed to our Rainbow Room supplies,” Reece stated. “Cherokee County has always been responsive to assist their neighbors and are to be commended.”
