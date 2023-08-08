The annual Christmas in July donation drive for the Cherokee County Rainbow Room is now underway. There was an unavoidable delay and the event will now run throughout the month of August, according to organizers Diki and Jerry Parker.
The Cherokee County Rainbow Room is an emergency resource center available around the clock to Child Protective Service case workers. The center, located at the Family and Protective Services Office in Jacksonville, allows CPS workers to provide for the immediate needs of abused and neglected children.
Every year, the supply drive seeks donations of new items from the community to assist local children in need. The Rainbow room is always in need of necessities such as diapers, wipes, formula, personal hygiene items and children’s clothing. Also accepted are blankets, stuffed animals and other toys, as well as household cleaning supplies.
The greater need for clothing is for children age five and six through teenagers, according to Rainbow Room organizer Shirley Reece.
“They don’t have to be designer labels by any means,” she said, adding that only new items can be accepted.
School supplies are also welcome additions to the Rainbow Room.
“If they don’t need it [school supplies] after a couple of months of school, I usually carry it over to Central Office and they give it to the counselors which know which kids maybe need some help,” Reece said.
Donors can save money on the items they donate by making purchases during this weekend’s state sales tax holiday, scheduled for August 11-13.
“Monetary donations we keep on hand because we’ll get a call for a car seat or something that we don’t carry because of all the restrictions and qualifications” Reece said. “We find out more information about who needs it for what size child and we’ll go out and buy it.”
Anyone wishing to contribute may obtain a bag and information on needed supplies at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St.; Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E. 6th St.; and the Stella Hill Library, 158W. San Antonio Rd. in Alto. Donors are asked to return the bags with their donations to one of these libraries.
To contribute monetarily, one can mail a check made to Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, P.O. Box 188, Jacksonville, Texas 75766. In order for the board to properly attribute monetary contributions, it is requested that donors note “Rainbow Room” on the memo line of checks.
“However anyone wants to donate, we are grateful and we’ll make good use of it,” Reece said.
