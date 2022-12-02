The theme for this year’s Jacksonville Christmas parade, which took place Thursday, was ‘Christmas Past and Present.’
“Our theme this year was based off our 150th anniversary,” said Karen Nolley, chamber parade committee co-chair.
Members of the Cherokee County Historical Commission were invited to participate as Grand Marshals of this year’s parade, as they were greatly involved in various sesquicentennial events throughout the year.
“They were very excited,” Nolley said.
With 81 entries, a number of participants that exceeded last year by 16, the downtown parade clocked in at just over an hour. Entries included businesses, churches, non-profits, school groups and other organizations.
This year, prizes were again awarded to floats for ‘Most Original,’ ‘Best Lighted,’ ‘Most Spiritual,’ and ‘Best Themed.’ Winners were:
• Super 1 Foods – Most Original
• Federal Heath – Best Lighted
• Trail to Christ Cowboy Church – Most Spiritual
• Bannister Plumbing – Best Themed
Not only were winners given a trophy, they received banners to affix to their floats announcing the category for which they won. While the trophies are theirs to keep, the banners will be reclaimed and reused in future parades, according to Nolley.
People young and old crowded into downtown, along the full length of Commerce Street, to enjoy the parade that celebrated Christmases past and present. Spectators viewed classic cars, low rider vehicles, four-wheelers, numerous floats and other vehicles, as well as walking groups. The Jacksonville High School band participated, playing holiday music, followed by the twirlers and Cherokee Charmers. From the manger scene to the Grinches, there were several, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
