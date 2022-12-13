The Jacksonville Jingle Jog was apparently an event not to be missed as even Santa made a visit to Christus Mother Frances. While the winds on Saturday prevented him from flying in by helicopter, he did arrive with a little help from the Jacksonville Fire Department.
Hospital Administrator Barry Lofquist spoke prior to the 5K run, thanking participants for coming.
“We look forward to putting on this event each and every year for many reasons. Number one, it allows us to give back to the community that’s been so good to us and we’re grateful. So thank you for that,” Lofquist said.
He also noted the reason for the event was to be able to donate to the Jacksonville Rotary Club’s scholarship fund.
“Last year, we donated five $1,000 scholarships,” he said.
The 5K run, sponsored by the hospital, registered 370 participants, a reported record for the event. Ages ranged from 10 to 79 years among the runners who came froom Bullard, Troup, Palestine and other surrounding areas.
The first to complete the run, with a time of 19:20, was 13-year-old Nathan Gonzales of Palestine.
Gonzales said he runs cross country for school and has been running since he was about eight years old.
Finishing second, just 54 seconds behind Gonzales with a time of 20:15, was Christ Alexander, age 14.
The first female runner to complete the course, and third overall, was Jordyn Babyak, 19, with a time of 21:50.
The remaining top 10 runners were:
• Jeff Quesenberry, 23:14
• Jon Allen, 23:16
• Hugo Gonzalez, 23:56
• Grayson Moore, 23:59
• Ryan Moore, 24:00
• Christopher Alexander, 24:01
• Jackson Penn, 24:10
Other female runners finishing in the top 25 included:
• Donna Russell, 25:32, 14th
• Lilly Ham, 26:47, 18th
• Caitlin Butler, 27:19, 20th
• Esperanza Zavaleta, 27:32, 21st
• Kayla Akin, 27:44, 24th
Sponsors for the event were Chick-fil-A, Super 1 Foods, both of Jacksonville, and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers of Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.