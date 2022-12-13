Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LITTLE RIVER MILLER SEVIER IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS PANOLA RED RIVER RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BROKEN BOW, CARTHAGE, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HAWKINS, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LINDEN, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MARSHALL, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, RUSK, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.