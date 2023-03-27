Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 145 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 161.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 160.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&