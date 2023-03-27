Christus Mother Frances Jacksonville recognized employees who reached milestone years with the hospital. The awards were presented Tuesday afternoon, March 21.
Receiving awards were:
For five years:
Kathaline Jacks
Tammey Powell, RN
Ada M Santos
Vanessa Flores, RN
Evelyn Martinez-Rodriguez, RN
Dusty Baxter, LVN
Alison Collins, DO
Nirmala Cheatham, M.D.
Amanda McCarty, RN
Victoria Wagoner, LVN
Anely Guerrero, CMA
Lilika White, M.D.
Stephanie Ryle, NP
Victoria Beall Crow, RN
For twenty Years:
Michele Bentoski, NP
Billy Dan Carson, M.D.
Liz Causey
Kent Webb, M.D.
For twenty-five years: Robert Day, RN
About CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro, and Sulphur Springs, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital, a partner of Encompass Health, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, a long-term acute care facility, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is the multi-specialty medical group of CHRISTUS Health, with more than 1,300 clinicians representing over 300 locations serving Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. For more information on CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System services, visit christushealth.org.
