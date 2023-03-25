Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
A newly renovated, $1 million emergency department, new 3D mammography technology, and expansion to the vascular surgery and vein clinic highlight a year of growth at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville.
“Every year, our goals are simple,” said Barry Lofquist, administrator, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville. “We want to be a leading partner and advocate in the creation of innovative health and wellness for our communities.”
The 25-bed, full-service hospital in south Jacksonville is a Level IV trauma center -and was one of five hospitals in Texas to receive a perfect score on the Level IV trauma redesignation survey.
In recent years, Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville became the first hospital in Texas to receive the ER pediatric readiness destinction by the Voluntary Pediatric Readiness Program from the Texas Emergency Medical Services.
The intent of the VPRP is to equip all emergency departments with the ability to safely treat and manage children in their own communities when appropriate, not to bypass these facilities for treatment outside the local community.
“This designation was created to ensure children have access to high-quality emergency care regardless of geographic location by providing emergency departments like ours with a national platform to measure, reflect, and improved pediatric emergency care delivery,” Lofquist said. “Most children are seen in general emergency departments, many of which are in rural communities, and less 50% of which engage in pediatric quality improvement efforts.”
Recently, the hospital expanded its wound care services to include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, added pulmonology services and testing. It also received approval to replace digital mammography equipment with the latest 3-D technology to serve as the backbone of the new women’s imaging center that will offer both screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds and bone densitometry.
Currently, a $1 million renovation and expansion of the emergency department is underway, with the current phase scheduled to be completed by the end of March.
An expansion that will double the size of the sterile processing department is scheduled to begin in April and the completion date for the total renovation and expansion is scheduled for late May or early June.
“This renovation will literally touch every surface of our emergency department,” Lofquist said. “It will significantly improve the environment of care by creating a more comfortable, private, and quiet space. It will also improve efficiency by creating a better workflow with the addition of our new triage room, leading to better patient throughput, which should increase access to care.”
Lofquist also said the hospital will be installing new electronic patient boards to improve communication between providers, patients, and families, by helping keep them better informed as they progress through the care process.
Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville also received an acute stroke ready designation from the joint commission, and was recognized with a Team Daisy Award, a national award that recognizes collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of nursing.
In 2022, the hospital received the Jacksonville Daily Progress Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hospital for the fourth consecutive year.
