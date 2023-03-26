Christus Mother Frances – Jacksonville was named a March Business Express honoree by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital has served the city of Jacksonville, Cherokee County and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years, providing top-quality care to the community and the surrounding areas through its full-service hospital facility and distinguished providers.
The hospital operates a state-of-the-art Health and Fitness Center that features a three-lane lap pool, group fitness training studio, top-of-the-line free weights and dumbbells and over 25 pieces of cardiovascular equipment.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Jacksonville is a 40-provider multi-specialty clinic with 15 different specialties including leading edge vascular and orthopedics services and one of the largest interventional pain management clinics.
For more information about Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville, visit christushealth.org/locations/jacksonville-hospital.
