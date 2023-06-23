Members of the Friendship Baptist Church, located in the Corine community just west of Jacksonville, recently celebrated the 150th anniversary since the church’s founding.
The church has been a vital part of the community throughout its history.
“Countless lives have been touched by the members of the church, which have always made a point of sharing God's love with others,” read a statement by the church.
Many of the former pastors were young men studying at Jacksonville College or the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary.
Pictured with a plaque commemorating the anniversary are Lewie Lake, deacon; Shelly Cleaver, Cherokee County Historical Association member; David French, church member, and Larry Smith, pastor.
