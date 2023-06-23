Friendship Baptist - 150 years (1).jpg

Members of the Friendship Baptist Church, located in the Corine community just west of Jacksonville, recently celebrated the 150th anniversary since the church’s founding. 

The church has been a vital part of the community throughout its history. 

“Countless lives have been touched by the members of the church, which have always made a point of sharing God's love with others,” read a statement by the church.

Many of the former pastors were young men studying at Jacksonville College or the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary. 

Pictured with a plaque commemorating the anniversary are Lewie Lake, deacon; Shelly Cleaver, Cherokee County Historical Association member; David French, church member, and Larry Smith, pastor.

