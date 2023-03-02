Cinderella’s Closet, a program of The Clothes Closet and More, will be open 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Cinderella’s Closet is stocked with used but beautiful gowns, a few tuxedoes, one wedding dress and several mother of the bride/groom dresses.
Students getting ready for prom are invited to stop by and select their formal wear. There is no cost, as all items are free. There is even a selection of shoes available.
Cinderella’s Closet is not limited to Jacksonville Independent School District, but is open to students of all districts.
The Clothes Closet and More is located at 314 S. Main St. in Jacksonville and can be reached by calling 903-586-0204.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.