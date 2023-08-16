The Jacksonville Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy beginning September 21.
The CPA gives residents an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge about police administration, patrol tactics, traffic enforcement and criminal investigations. Instruction includes lectures, demonstrations, hands-on activities and tours. Also included is an optional Saturday when firearms training will be conducted.
The purpose of the academy, according to the JPD, is to improve the relationship and rapport between the police and residents of Jacksonville and provide a forum for community members to ask questions.
“This two-way communication between police officers and the public has proven to be an effective, successful way to accomplish the goals and objectives of the Jacksonville Police Department,” Police Chief Joe Williams stated in a letter to residents and business owners.
CPA classes will begin Thursday, Sept. 21, and will last approximately eight weeks. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. in the training room of the Jacksonville Police Department, 911 S. Bolton St.
“After completing the program, we encourage you to take your knowledge out into the community and share with your friends and associates how your police department function,” Williams stated. “We hope that you will educate others about the Jacksonville Police Department and promote a better understanding of our duties, capabilities and responsibilities.”
In order to participate in the Citizens Police Academy, one must be at least 18 years of age, able to pass a background check and either be a resident of or employed in Jacksonville.
Applications can be completed online by visiting the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org. The online application can be found on the Citizen’s Police Academy link on the Police Department page.
Class size is limited and the deadline for returning applications is Friday, Aug. 25.
For more information or questions regarding the Citizens Police Academy, call 903-586-8336.
