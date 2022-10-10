Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be in law enforcement? Curious about police procedures?
The Rusk Police Department is offering a Citizens Police Academy to educate residents on police work. Applications are now being accepted for the CPA, set to begin Monday, Jan. 16.
Participants in the eight-week course typically meet once a week for about three hours. The class beginning in January will meet at 6 p.m., each Monday, according to Interim Chief Rick Pippins. Classes normally range in size from 15 to 20 people. However, Pippins said he wasn’t inclined to turn anyone away.
“Our business is to get people involved and included,” he said. “We’ll get whatever venue needed to accommodate them.”
Participants will receive an overview of the police department’s mission and learn various aspects of law enforcement such as patrol tactics, investigative techniques, evidence handling and use of firearms.
Applicants must be 18 years or older to participate.
It is suggested that attendees bring a pen and notebook, but these items are not required.
Applications for the Rusk Citizens Police Academy can be picked up in person at the Rusk Police Department, 219 S. Main Street. To request an application be electronically transmitted by email or text, call 903-683-2213.
Graduates of the course are asked to join the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Members of the association assist local police as volunteers at events such as the upcoming Scare on the Square.
For more information about the Rusk Police Department, visit rusktx.org/?page_id=6425 or find the department on Facebook.
