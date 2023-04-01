The Chamber’s Business at Lunch event featured updates from officials with the city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade moderated a panel, consisting of JEDCO Chairman Darrell Dement, JEDCO President Shane Pace, City Manager James Hubbard and Mayor Randy Gorham.
Hubbard spoke on the collaboration between the city and JEDCO, noting there was a great relationship between the two entities.
“Many of the communities don’t have the relationship between the city and the EDC that we have,” he said. “That is something we’ve really fostered over the last multiple years, probably the last decade or so, leveraging the funds, leveraging the talent and utilizing the sales tax to pour back into the community.”
Pace explained the three grant programs of JEDCO, downtown redevelopment, facade and demolition.
“When you think about those working together, you really start to see how it can improve the community aesthetics,” Pace said.
He reported that $1.753 million had been spent by JEDCO over the last couple of years to revitalize the downtown area. Expenditures included the sidewalk project and 13 downtown redevelopment grants.
“There’s capital investment on the other side of that,” Pace said. “Those private entrepreneurs and business owners are putting their hard-earned money back into the businesses and buildings.
In regards to demolition, Gorham said the city budgets $50,000 a year to tear down dilapidated buildings. At one point, JEDCO offered to assist with such projects and established their demolition project. He explained this was a part of the collaborative efforts between the two entities.
Hubbard said the city has 21 structures slated for demolition this year.
Before investing in road re-surfacing, the city employed a camera truck that produced images of sewer lines. From these images, the city can determine whether there are any issues that need addressing other than resurfacing.
“We want to make sure that we don’t have collapsing sewer lines, utility lines, separated storm pipe underground, because really quickly we’ll start to see bird baths, or depressions, or even potholes back in your road service,” Hubbard said.
He said the city would invest about $6 million in road improvement projects to begin this summer and fall.
Investments are also being made in city parks.
“There’s a lot of great things kind of teed up, so to speak, for the parks system right now,” Hubbard said. “We will see them come to fruition soon.”
He spoke of changes to Hazel Tilton Park. The former fire station will be razed and the property returned to park land.
“There was recently an historical placard, or plaque, from the Texas Historical Commission installed in there and I encourage you to go read it, Hubbard said. “It talks about how that used to be the gathering place in Jacksonville and that’s where we’re going to try to get it back to.”
Hubbard also discussed improvements coming to other areas, such as six to eight miles of multi-use trail at Love’s Lookout, a walking path at Lincoln Park, a boat access grant for Lake Jacksonville and renovation of the Civic Center.
JEDCO is involved in efforts to recruit new businesses to Jacksonville. Pace works with a regional group and has traveled to places in California, New York and New Jersey, where state regulations are not as business friendly, explaining what Jacksonville can offer.
Hubbard acknowledged an obstacle Jacksonville faces in regards to new housing is easily developable land. Often when developers find they have to negotiate with several property owners, trying to obtain a set of contingent properties in the same time frame to get permits and be able to build, they will choose other locations where the market is easier.
“That’s spiked quite a few deals along [US] 69, even where JEDCO has been very proactive,” Hubbard said. “Time is money for developers and I think from a housing standpoint, we see that a little bit, too.”
Pace also commented on possible growth in Jacksonville.
“I think, hopefully, the extension of [Hwy] 175, the completion of that project will help drive the ability of people to understand the accessibility to Dallas/Fort Worth,” he said. “But as Tyler continues to grow and Bullard continues to grow, it’s only natural that Jacksonville will become the next tier of future development.”
Gorham provided perhaps the best summation.
“We’re not perfect but I want you to know that we’re striving to be a little bit better tomorrow than what we were today and that’s our goal,” he said.
Nathan Jones served as master of ceremonies and the event was hosted by Central Baptist Church.
Sponsors included 98.3 KYYK, Austin Bank, Bill McRae Ford, Central Baptist Church, Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Legacy at Jacksonville, Oncor, Republic Services and UT Health Jacksonville.
