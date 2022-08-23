At their Aug. 9 meeting, the Jacksonville city council called for an election to be held on Nov. 8 to include 22 amendments to the city charter and to add an additional 2% Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax paid by travelers to Jacksonville Hotels.
The city charter of was drafted in the 1930s, amid The Great Depression. It established Jacksonville as a Council-Manager form of government where the city council would appoint a city manager to run its day-to-day operations. It currently sits at roughly 28 pages long.
Since the ‘30s, the charter has seen three minor updates. The first came in 1977 where council term limits were modified; the time, place, and manner of elections were updated; and the qualifications for council members was updated. The second came in 2001 with the addition of a requirement for the city to store funds in a local bank, modified regulations for the municipal court, and added new rules regarding nepotism and conflict of interest. The last update came in 2008 with modified rules for council candidates and canvasing elections, modified the definition of a qualified voter, and modified regulations on property taxes.
As a majority of the charter's text comes from the 1930s, the city council established a Charter Review Committee in 2021, made up of community members, that met 13 times to identify needed updates. This committee identified roughly 76 different areas for revision and narrowed those down to 22 amendments that they deemed very necessary. Areas in need of revision included multiple sections that go against state law; many references to state law that are no longer valid; a provision for the collection of poll taxes. There is also a term limit for the mayor, but not all council members.
All amendments can be read in detail on the City’s website at JacksonvilleTX.org. A Venue Tax is a 2% Hotel Occupancy Tax added to the bill on a hotel stay or other short-term rental. Currently, a Hotel Occupancy tax of 13% is added onto a traveler’s hotel bill and collected by the hotel. Of that, 7% is paid to the city and 6% is paid to the state. There are restrictions on what these funds can be used for once collected. The intention is to use the funds to drive additional tourism through city-sponsored events, entertainment and event facilities, and marketing efforts.
A Venue Tax is an additional 2% Hotel Occupancy Tax that must be approved by voters and dedicated to the support of an approved Venue Project. This is NOT an increase that will affect residents of Jacksonville unless you have to stay in a local hotel.
The added tax should generate roughly $100,000 per year for the city. These funds would be restricted to operations and improvements to the civic center, formerly the Cherokee Ranch Golf Clubhouse. The intended use of the funds would be to operate a facility that promotes and hosts events resulting in hotel stays (weddings, conferences, reunions, training seminars, etc.)
An election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the public to review and vote on the proposed amendments and tax. Early Voting and Election Day details are provided below.
Early voting locations include:
• Elections Department, 138 W. 5th Street, Rusk
• Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street
• The River Church, 595 Marcus Street, Alto
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the early voting period of Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4, with the exception of Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Election Day voting will occur from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm at the following locations:
• Gallatin City Hall, 130 E. First Ave, Gallatin
• Craft Baptist Church, 245 Cr 1629, Jacksonville
• First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville
• Shady Grove Baptist, 471 F.M. 2962 S., Rusk
• Rusk Church Of Christ, 397 S. Main, Rusk
• The River Church, 198 Rusk Ave., Wells
• The River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto
• Maranatha Worship Center, 214 CR 2131, Rusk
• Mount Selman Methodist, 135 CR 3701, Bullard
• Eastlake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Ln., Bullard
• Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville
• New Hope Baptist, 12580 F.M. 747 S., Jacksonville
• Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville
• Afton Grove Baptist, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville
• New Summerfield Church of Christ, 155 Church St., New Summerfield
• Blackjack Baptist, 18214 Hwy 110 S., Troup
