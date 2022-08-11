The Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas has awarded the Certificate of Distinction to the city of Jacksonville for its Investment Policy.
Members of the review committee congratulate the city of Jacksonville for its commitment to maintaining a comprehensive written investment policy that meets the criteria set forth in the GTOT Investment Policy Review Checklist.
“Not many entities achieve this distinction,” said Roxanna Briley, Finance Director. “We are one of only twenty-three distinguished recipients. This is the first year that the city of Jacksonville has received this certification. The award demonstrates our commitment to good stewardship of Jacksonville citizens’ money.”
GTOT conducts an Investment Policy Certification Program designed to provide professional guidance in developing an investment policy, that fully complies with the Texas Public Funds Investment Act originally approved by the Texas legislature in 1987, and to recognize out-standing examples of written policies.
A Certificate of Distinction is awarded for policies that meet established criteria. The certificate is awarded for two years and then may be renewed upon review.
