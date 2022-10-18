Rusk city council members voted to change the city’s sick time policy, allowing for accrued sick time to be paid out when an employee leaves the city’s employ.
“The current policy is unfair,” City Manager Amanda Hill said. “As it is now, employees are not paid out for their sick time when they leave, either voluntarily or terminated.
“I have employees that are getting 720 off of paid time that other employees aren’t getting because they come to work every day.”
The 720 hours she referenced is the cap for sick time.
The change to the city policy that was adopted would allow employees to collect 50% of their sick time upon leaving, after five years of service. Those with 10 years of service to the city would be eligible for 100% upon departure. The new policy passed with a 4-1 vote, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Walter Session, District 2, was the lone dissenting vote.
Council members authorized Hill to seek Request for Proposals for a city engineer.
“In the current budget year, we are really wanting to focus on street paving. We’ve increased that budget quite a bit,” Hill said. “But, those things are going to have to be done incrementally. I don’t want to have to bid the engineering every time we come up with a section of street we’re ready to pave. It’s expensive. It’s time consuming.”
Hill suggested hiring a city engineer who could help with the street paving project. She explained that the individual would only work when needed, but would allow the city to avoid bidding engineering services for each part of the project.
Other items approved were a resolution denying Oncor’s proposed rate increase and the consent agenda.
The council set a workshop for noon Thursday, Oct. 20, to discuss bringing the districts into population balance. Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta has been hired to guide the city in its redistricting efforts.
