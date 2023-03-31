The city of Rusk will conduct a special-called meeting of the city council at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid.
The council will conduct a public hearing to receive public input on a proposed creation of a reinvestment zone for consideration of a tax abatement benefiting East Texas Auto Finance and citizens of Rusk. After which, the council will consider approving an ordinance for Reinvestment Zone 8, as well as a three-year property tax abatement for East Texas Auto Finance.
Also under consideration will be selection of an engineer, as needed for city services; approval of thhe Chapman Building renovation proposal and the donation of Rusk Pumper Truck (Engine 300) to the Rusk Volunteer Department.
The agenda for the April 3 meeting can be located on the city website, rusktx.org.
