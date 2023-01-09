The city of Rusk honored Howard King with a reception Thursday, Jan. 5, to celebrate his retirement. King worked 24 for the city in the streets and parks department.
The reception was held in the meeting room of the Rusk Public Library. Many of King’s family and fellow employees were present along with others.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming to honor Howard’s 24 years of service to the city of Rusk,” said Neill Holcomb, Public Works Director. “Howard, we’re going to miss you. You’re still got to come by to see us. It’s been a pleasure working with you the past 15 years.”
Holcomb presented a gift to King on behalf of city employees, or rather a picture of his gift, which was actually awaiting him at Porter’s Sporting Goods.
King was given a Savage .22 bolt-action rifle, for which he would have to sign for personally.
“I love my job and I like working with these guys,” King said. “I think all of them as my brother because they will back you up any time of the night, anytime of the day. You call them; they’ll be there. I’m going to miss it, but I’m going to go forward.”
