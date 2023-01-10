The city of Rusk hosted a meet and greet for Rusk Police Chief Scott Heagney. who has served the department for little over a year in the position of sergeant.
The come-and-go event was hosted at the Rusk Public Library, with community members and other officers stopping in. Jeanie Swink spoke to Heagney regarding community concerns. Larry White, of the Crisis Response Ministry also attended the event to speak with the new chief.
Heagney was confirmed as chief by the city council on Dec. 8.
