The city of Rusk issued a boil water notice Sunday evening, Oct. 9. Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city to notify customers of the need to boil water prior to consumption.
This notice is for customers in the area from downtown Rusk to McDonalds to Cherokee Animal Clinic on Hwy 84E to Nottingham on US 69.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be purchased or customers can obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Thomas Thompson Utilities Director at 903-683-2321 or City Hall at 903-683-2213. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.
