The city of Rusk has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break early Friday morning, March 17. The break has been repaired and water restored, but customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.
This notice is for the city of Rusk, except for customers east of Cherokee Animal Clinic, 665 E. Johnson Dr., including the following streets: East Johnson Drive, Bagley, Gambrell, Nelson, Marshall, King, Sherman, Parrish, Academy, Pine, Crystal Ave., Julie Circle, Fire Tower, Twisted Oaks, Briar bend, Tower Drive, Fairview, White, Daniels, Euclid North of Golfcrest, Golfcrest, Birmingham Forest, and County Road 1201. Customers on Highway 84 W west of loop 343. All customers off Loop 343 N and FM 2972 and Hwy 69N. Customers on Highway 69S of Nottingham Street.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be purchased or water may be obtained from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Thomas Thompson, Utilities Director, at 903-683-2321 or City Hall at 903-683-2213. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.