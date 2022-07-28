Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Rusk, PWS# 0370003, to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will provide notice that the water is safe for consumption.
This notice is for customers east of Cherokee Animal Clinic (665 E Johnson Drive). Including the following streets, East Johnson Drive; Bagley; Gambrell; Nelson; Marshall; King; Sherman; Parrish; Academy; Pine; Crystal Ave.; Julie Circle; Fire Tower; Twisted Oaks; Briar Bend; Tower Drive; Fairview; White; Daniels; Euclid, north of Golfcrest; Golfcrest; Birmingham Forest and County Road 1201.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Thomas Thompson, Utilities Director, at 903-683-2321 or City Hall at 903-683-2213. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, the number to call is 512-239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.