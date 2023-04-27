Last summer, the city of Rusk initiated Movie in the Park at Musick Park, 250 E. Third Street. The city has recently released the schedule of movies to be shown this season.
Movie in the Park is a program that provides movies, free of charge, to the public. It is sponsored by the city of Rusk, Harry’s Building Supply, Republic Services and METL.
Those attending the showings are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other seating. Popcorn will be provided free of charge. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase, though people are welcome to bring their own coolers with drinks and snacks.
Movies will be shown on the last Saturday of each month. The scheduled features for 2023 are:
• May 27, Super Pets 2
• June 24, Black Adam
• July 29, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
• August 26, Top Gun Maverick
• September 30, Sonic 2
• October 28, TBD
A drawing will be held at the end of each show and the winner will receive a DVD of that night’s feature, according to information by the city.
For more information about Musick Park, visit facebook.com/RuskMusickPark.
