Outdoor water use has been restricted for portions of Rusk, as of Friday, Oct. 14.
The restrictions are necessary due to repairs and maintenance of the elevated storage tank on Loop 343, according to the city. These repairs will cause customers to experience a fluctuation in water pressure.
The outdoor use restriction is in effect until repairs have been completed, which is anticipated about mid-December.
The service areas affected include FM 2972, US 69 near the intersection of FM 2972, Black Lane, Tiffany St., Summer Breeze, Hilltop Dr. and 4088 Loop 343 N. to FM 2972.
For questions or concerns, contact City Hall at 903-683-2213.
